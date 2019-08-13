Man charged after police officer hit by car in Cowgate
- 13 August 2019
A man has been charged by police after an officer was hit by a car after police attempted to stop it driving through an Edinburgh street which is closed to traffic at night.
The male officer in his 50s was hit at about 03:20 on Saturday in the Cowgate, which is closed to vehicles between 10:00 and 05:00 for safety reasons.
The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.
A 21-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.