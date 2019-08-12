Image copyright Google

A biker who police believe intentionally knocked down a pedestrian in Fife is being sought for attempted murder.

The incident happened at about 01:40 on Saturday on Kirkland Walk in Methil.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 45-year-old woman was seriously injured.

The woman was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and the motorbike was recovered by police near to the scene.

Det Insp Christopher Mill, of Police Scotland, said: "We are following up a positive line of enquiry after a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle on the 10th of August in the Methil area.

"The collision appears to have been intentional and we are treating the matter as attempted murder.

"We would urge anyone who may have witnessed and incident or who may have any information to get in touch as a matter of urgency."