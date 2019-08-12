A man has been charged after jewellery and other valuables worth more than £60,000 were stolen from an antique dealer in Fife.

The Guardbridge business was broken into in the early hours of Sunday 28 July.

Police Scotland said that following an investigation and searches at two addresses in Dundee, a "large amount" of stolen items were recovered.

A 48-year-old man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Det Con Mark Millar, of Police Scotland, said: "We're delighted to have recovered large amounts of the stolen property from the Guardbridge store as these pieces have been collected over several years and were a huge loss to the owners, both financially and from a sentimental point of view."