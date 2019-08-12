Image copyright Leicester Central Image caption The train came to a halt 650m east of the station

A brake pipe valve was left closed on the Caledonian Sleeper train which overshot the platform at Edinburgh Waverley, a preliminary rail accident investigation has found.

The Northbound Lowlander service ended up 650m (711 yards) east of the station following the incident on 1 August.

The error happened when the locomotive had been attached at Carstairs.

It meant the only working brakes were on the engine "which were insufficient to maintain control of the train".

The incident, which did not cause any injuries or damage, happened at about 07:26.

The train involved was the 2336 Lowland Sleeper from London Euston.

However, "the outcome could potentially have been much worse, had it led to a collision with another train", the investigation found.

The report said that on the approach to Edinburgh, the driver discovered that the train's braking performance was well below normal.

He had no control of the brakes on the coaches because a brake pipe isolating valve was in the closed position when the train left Carstairs station.

The train was brought to a stand by an emergency device being used in one of the coaches by the train manager, which caused the train brakes to apply.