Biker seriously hurt after crash with lorry in Kirknewton

  • 9 August 2019
A70 at its junction with the B7031 Image copyright Google

A biker is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving an articulated lorry in West Lothian.

The incident happened at about 13:15 on Thursday on the A70 at its junction with the B7031 in Kirknewton.

A Triumph Tiger motorbike was travelling east when it collided with a Mercedes articulated lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The 50-year-old male rider of the motorbike suffered serious injuries to his pelvis, left hand and left leg.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The 52-year-old male driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Police have appealed for witnesses, including drivers with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

