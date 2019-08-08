Image caption A Peugeot 206 and a BMW X5 were involved in the collision

A 26-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorist by dangerous driving at the Maybury Roundabout in Edinburgh.

The crash happened on the A902 at Maybury Road at 00:30 on 25 May 2018.

Jonny Smith, 29, was killed after his Peugeot 206 was involved in the collision with a BMW X5.

Ednilson Ceita, of Edinburgh, made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was granted bail.

Mr Smith died after a car which was driving on the wrong side of the road caused a BMW X5 to crash into his vehicle.

Mr Ceita has also been charged with a number of other road traffic offences, as well as fraud, attempting to pervert the court of justice and an alleged contravention of the Identity Documents Act 2010. He also made no plea or declaration to these charges.

He is expected to appear in court again in the near future.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jonny Smith died in the crash

Police Scotland said further charges may be brought against other individuals.

Det Ch Insp Graham Grant, from Edinburgh CID, said: "This has been a very complex investigation where we have worked to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and the roles of any and all vehicles involved.

"I would like to thank all of those who have come forward over the past 14 months to provide us with information to assist our inquiries.

"While one man will now appear in court in connection with this incident, we will be maintaining our dialogue with our partners at the Crown Office in respect of any further action that may be required."