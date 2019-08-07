Man extradited over Edinburgh sex attack

Image copyright Google

A man has been charged over an indecent assault in Edinburgh almost three years ago.

Police said the 40-year-old was arrested on Tuesday at Edinburgh Airport after being extradited from Germany.

It followed an incident in the city's Salisbury Place on 2 October 2016, when a 19-year-old woman was dragged into a garden and attacked by a man in a kilt.

The 40-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.

Det Sgt David Brady said: "This has been a complex inquiry that has required continued engagement with colleagues in Germany and we are grateful for their assistance.

"Sexual crime of any form will not be tolerated and time is no barrier for our investigation.

"Whenever such offences take place we will utilise all resources at our disposal and work with all relevant partners to bring those responsible to justice."