Man in court charged with Kirkcaldy stabbing murder
- 6 August 2019
A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man by compressing his throat and repeatedly stabbing him.
Leslie Fraser, 31, is alleged to have attacked Kevin Byrne at his home in Kirkcaldy, Fife, between 3 and 5 February.
He is also charged with assaulting Mr Byrne, 45, on 25 January by threatening to stab him on the neck.
Mr Fraser entered a not guilty plea at the High Court in Glasgow.
Judge Lord Matthews set a trial for for November at the High Court in Edinburgh.