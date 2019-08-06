Image copyright facebook Image caption Kevin Byrne's body was found inside his house in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man by compressing his throat and repeatedly stabbing him.

Leslie Fraser, 31, is alleged to have attacked Kevin Byrne at his home in Kirkcaldy, Fife, between 3 and 5 February.

He is also charged with assaulting Mr Byrne, 45, on 25 January by threatening to stab him on the neck.

Mr Fraser entered a not guilty plea at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Matthews set a trial for for November at the High Court in Edinburgh.