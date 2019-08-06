Man tried to lure eight-year-old girl into car in Bonnyrigg
- 6 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man wearing overalls who tried to lure an eight-year-old girl into his car in Midlothian is being sought by police.
The incident happened in Saw Mill Gardens in Bonnyrigg at about 21:00 on Sunday.
Police said they were scanning all CCTV in the area to find the man and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
They said the man was driving a red car. The girl was unharmed in the incident.