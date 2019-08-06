Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial site in Fife.

Emergency services were called to Woodend Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath just before 08:00 on Tuesday.

Police said they had no reports of any casualties.

It comes as eyewitnesses took to social media to report hearing the sound of explosions coming from the site. Firefighters remain at the scene.