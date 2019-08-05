Man in hospital with unexplained head injury

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with a serious head injury on Grieve Street

Police are appealing for information after a 75-year-old man was found with an unexplained serious head injury in Fife.

The pensioner had been seen walking on Institute Row towards Pirnie Street, Methilhill, at 00:45 on Sunday.

He was later found with a serious head injury by a member of the public on Grieve Street.

He is being treated in the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Officers are trying to establish how the man received his injuries and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

CCTV footage

Det Sgt Jim Scarborough, of Police Scotland, said: "The man continues to be treated in hospital and we're conducting a number of inquiries in the local area to determine how he came to sustain his injuries.

"At this time he hasn't been able to speak to officers to help us establish what exactly has happened.

"The area is predominately residential, however, we are eager to hear from anyone who may have seen the man in the Grieve Street area shortly before 1am on Sunday morning and who may have information that can assist our inquiries."

He added: "The man was last seen heading onto Pirnie Street, in the direction of Grieve Street.

"Anyone who may have private CCTV or who was driving with a dashcam recording in this area is also asked to get in contact with officers."