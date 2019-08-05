Sink hole appears in Edinburgh city centre road
- 5 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An Edinburgh street has been closed after a sink hole appeared in the middle of the road.
Broughton Road, near Canonmills, is closed to traffic between East Claremont Street and Logie Green Road.
Officials used the full length of a broom handle to work out how deep the hole was. The hole is about as wide as a mobile phone.
Work is currently under way to fix the problem.