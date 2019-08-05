Image copyright Google Image caption There were reports of a disturbance near the Novar pub on Nicol Street

Two men have been charged after a woman was injured in a suspected firearms incident in Fife.

Police were called to the Novar pub on Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy, at about 14:00 on Sunday.

A 47-year-old woman was found with various injuries, including one to her chest which is believed to have been caused by an air weapon.

She was taken to the town's Victoria Hospital before later discharging herself.

Police inquiries were carried out in the Nicol Street area as well as Ivanhoe Drive in Glenrothes on Sunday, with three people being arrested.

One person was released without charge while two men aged 36 and 21 were held in custody.

They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Det Insp Paul Dick said: "I want to stress again that this has been an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the general public.

"Two men have now been charged as part of this investigation, but we are continuing with our inquiries and I would urge anyone who believes they have any relevant information to contact police immediately."