Flights to Romania to launch from Edinburgh

Image copyright PA

Flights to Bucharest in Romania are to launch from Edinburgh later this year.

Wizz Air will begin operations this December, connecting the capital to Romania and increasing options to Poland and Hungary.

The low-cost operator will launch four routes to the European cities of Warsaw and Gdansk in Poland, Budapest in Hungary, and Bucharest in Romania.

All routes will be served by Airbus A320 and A321 aircrafts.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: "We know there is a large Polish diaspora within our neighbouring communities in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, but we also know people in Scotland have a thirst for travel so having Wizz onboard at Edinburgh is very exciting for us.

"Tourism plays such a crucial part in Scotland's economy and it's important that we look to broaden our horizons in the most sustainable way possible and demonstrate the fantastic offering that our country has."

Wizz Air UK managing director Owain Jones said: "Expansion of our Scottish routes is a natural next step for Wizz Air in the UK, taking advantage of the growth opportunities in Europe's largest travel market.

"We have identified four routes that we think will be popular, not only with inbound visitors to Scotland but for our Scottish customers going to investigate new places in central and eastern Europe."