Image caption A tent was set up on Saturday afternoon while forensic work was carried out

The death of a man found on a park bench in Edinburgh is being treated as unexplained.

The 38-year-old was discovered at about 13:45 on Saturday in West Pilton March, just off West Granton Road.

Police are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination on the man, who has not been named.

Det Insp Bob Campbell said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the park or surrounding area between 1pm and 1.45pm on Saturday.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would like to reassure the public this is an isolated incident."