Police launch probe after body discovered in Edinburgh
- 3 August 2019
An investigation is under way after the body of a man was discovered in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised on West Pilton March at about 1345.
A force spokeswoman said officers are still at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.
It is not yet known if the death is being treated as suspicious.