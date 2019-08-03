Image copyright Ryan Buchanan Image caption The orchestra is this year celebrating its centenary

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra opened the 73rd Edinburgh International Festival with a free concert.

More than 15,000 people attended the event at Tynecastle, which featured classic movie soundtracks ranging from Casablanca to Jaws.

The orchestra, which is celebrating its centenary, was led by legendary conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

Organisers of the family-friendly event also invited concert goers to dress up as their favourite film characters.

More than 2,500 people attended through the International Festival's engagement programmes with schools and communities from across Edinburgh.

And it is estimated that 70% of the audience were attending a classical music concert for the first time.

Image copyright Ryan Buchanan Image caption A concert goer dressed as Darth Vadar poses for a selfie

Festival director Fergus Linehan said: "Tonight has been a very special occasion.

"Not only have we enjoyed a spectacular evening of world-class music from Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, but we have brought many people to their first orchestral concert.

"We very much hope that it has been a night they will never forget."

Darth Vader and Princess Leia made an appearance as well as a squad of Stormtroopers and an array of Harry Potters.

Mr Dudamel, music and artistic director of the LA Philharmonic, said: "The Edinburgh International Festival, this great symbol of Scotland, has been such an important part of my musical life."