Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Daryl Nimmo was murdered in April this year

A killer who stabbed a man to death then boasted: "I am a murderer and I like it" has been jailed for life.

Daniel Brown attacked Daryl Nimmo, 25, at a flat in Dalry, North Ayrshire, in April.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Brown, 19, had been released by police just 24 hours earlier having being caught with two knives in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Matthews ordered him to be detained for 15 years and 10 months before being eligible for parole.

The judge told Brown: "You have pleaded guilty to the murder of Daryl Nimmo.

"His loss has had a devastating effect on his family. It was an untimely and needless death.

"It was a sustained and vicious attack."

Hidden knives

The court had heard Mr Nimmo, who Brown had only recently met for the first time, was in a relationship with a friend of the killer's mother.

On 12 April, the day before the killing, Brown was held by police in Edinburgh.

He was charged after being found with a knife in his waistband as well as another hidden in his sock.

Brown went on to take a taxi from the capital to Dalry to visit his mum's friend, Linda O'Neil.

At the time she was in a relationship Mr Nimmo.

Brown claimed he was visiting as he had fallen out with his own girlfriend.

The next day, hours before the murder, Brown made a Facebook video call to his mother brandishing a machete-type knife and threatening to stab people.

Brown then joined Ms O'Neil and Mr Nimmo at her home.

Kicked in head

Ms O'Neill was later awoken by a blood-soaked Brown yelling: "I've killed somebody."

Brown claimed he had kicked Mr Nimmo in the head "to make sure he was dead"

The killer then escaped through a window he smashed.

But he went on to boast about the stabbing and added: "I am a murderer and I like it."

Mr Nimmo was found to have 10 wounds to his neck and chest. He also had injuries to his arm, hands, head and stomach.

Brown, of West Pilton, Edinburgh, had convictions for having offensive weapons.

He was also guilty of an assault a month before the murder.