Image copyright Havelock Europa Image caption Havelock has been a major employer in Fife

Fife furniture firm Havelock International has announced that it is to make 247 workers redundant.

Staff were told the news after being summoned to a meeting at the shop-fitting company's Kirkcaldy HQ.

The business, which employs about 300 people, has faced problems over reduced demand for its products.

Prior to the redundancy announcement, the GMB union had claimed cash-flow problems were due to non-payment of money from a contractor in Aberdeen.

It is understood some members of staff will be kept on while the company winds down operations.

Image copyright Google Image caption The company's headquarters are in Kirkcaldy

The business was bought out of administration last year after the High Street slump dented order numbers.

Havelock International makes and fits furniture for shops and public buildings.

The firm used to be known as Havelock Europa and was sold through a pre-pack administration process last year to Havelock International, a new firm established by turnaround specialist Rcapital.

The sale came immediately after the appointment of PwC as administrators.