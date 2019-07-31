A care worker has been jailed for six years and four months for subjecting a profoundly disabled man who cannot live independently to repeated rape ordeals at a Fife residential home.

Steven Watson, 64, attacked the 44-year-old, who needs 24 hour care, while employed as a support worker.

Watson admitted assaulting and raping the man three times between 1 December 2018 and 6 January.

Lord Beckett said it was a "dreadful crime".

Lord Beckett at the High Court in Edinburgh said it was a serious offence committed in "gross breach of trust" of a man who was unable to consent and unable to physically resist.

The judge told the former foreign aid worker, who was previously employed overseas with charities such as Oxfam and Save the Children, that he would have jailed him for nine years but for his guilty plea.

Sex Offenders Register

He told Watson, from Dunfermline, he would be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Advocate Depute Jane Farquharson QC told the court: "He had been in this role as a support worker for 15 to 20 years.

"It is employment that saw the accused caring for some of the most vulnerable members of society many of whom including the complainer have limited communication and mobility skills."

The prosecutor added: "The role of a support worker is to attempt to make a service user's life as normal as possible."

She said the man had a number of conditions, including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and severe learning difficulties and was confined to a wheelchair.

Ms Farquharson added: "He cannot do anything for himself and requires assistance in all aspects of his daily living.

"He can express himself, using yes and no answers, head movements, and through the use of visual communication aids but only if asked a simple and closed question."

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said Watson regretted his actions but still cannot explain them.

He asked the judge to take account of Watson's previous good character and pro-social life.