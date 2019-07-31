Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Injured boy leaves Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh alone

  • 31 July 2019
The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh Image copyright Google

A boy with a head wound wandered out of the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh alone, the police have confirmed.

The 11-year-old was reported missing from the Sciennes site on Tuesday at about 17:30.

The police were called before his mother found him in The Meadows an hour later.

Police Scotland said he was taken back to the hospital for treatment and later released.

A police spokesman said: "We were called just about 17:30 on Tuesday and officers attended.

"He was found in the Meadows by his mum about an hour later and taken back to the Sick Kids for treatment."

