Police want to trace five teenagers after the assault on a man in Bridge Street, Tranent

A 16-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged after a 52-year-old man was seriously hurt in an attack in East Lothian.

The man was walking in Bridge Street, Tranent at about 23:20 on Saturday 13 July when he was attacked, suffering "very serious" facial injuries.

Detectives were originally looking for three teenagers but are now trying to trace a group of five young people.

The pair are due to appear at Edinburgh sheriff Court on 28 August.