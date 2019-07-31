Image copyright Google

A West Lothian care home has been told to make urgent improvements to minimise risks to vulnerable residents.

Meadowvale Care Home in Bathgate has been served a formal improvement notice by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate said it had "serious concerns" following an inspection and has set a deadline of 30 September for changes to be implemented.

The home has been contacted for comment.

The notice sets out three areas requiring improvement, including ensuring residents experience the care and support that "meets the needs and is right for them".

In particular, the home has been told to put effective management in place and take action to minimise risks to residents.

Compassionate care

Officials have also been urged to ensure there are sufficient numbers of suitably qualified and competent staff working in the service.

They must ensure residents consistently receive sufficient care and support to prevent skin damage and to minimise the risk of developing pressure ulcers.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: "The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by residents improves quickly.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action.

"Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights."