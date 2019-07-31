An indefinite bus strike in Edinburgh planned to start on Friday has been suspended.

Drivers and engineers from Lothian Buses had been due to walk out after rejecting a last-minute deal in a long-running dispute with management.

But now a new proposal to address concerns over bullying will be put to workers in a fresh ballot on 9 August.

The strike had been planned to coincide with the first day of the Edinburgh Festival.

Unite regional industrial officer Lyn Turner said Lothian Buses has brought forward additional proposals which will be put to Unite's 1,700-strong membership over the next few days.

He said: "Unite can confirm that sufficient progress has been made in negotiations between the union, Lothian Buses and stakeholders to suspend the strike action set to begin on Friday.

"Additional proposals were tabled which we will now put to our members and a workplace ballot will take place on the 9 August.

"We are confident these latest proposals will give our members the assurances they require to positively address this long running issue."

Talks between Lothian Buses and the Unite union have been ongoing for days since a pay and conditions offer was rejected.

The proposal, which came amid a long-running dispute, included a 2.7% pay rise and new measures to address concerns over bullying.

This included bringing in external experts to assist management and the workforce.

Richard Hall, Lothian's managing director: "Positive talks with Unite have led to a deal being agreed between Lothian and union officials which will suspend Friday's proposed strike action.

"Unite will now take forward the jointly agreed proposal to their members with a recommendation for acceptance.

"It is the hope of both parties that this agreement will be passed in order to avoid any industrial action."