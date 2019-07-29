Image copyright The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Image caption Kalicia Robinscott from the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra ahead of her band's performance at the Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is to celebrate "visible light in all its forms" with architectural projections, cutting-edge lighting, sound and special effects.

The military spectacle, which is staged on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, will mark its 69th show this year.

It will run from Friday until 24 August.

This year's theme, Kaleidoscope, will take the audience on a 100-minute journey around the world.

The event will feature musical and cultural showcases from China, France, Germany, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as homegrown talent from the UK.

There will be performances from the Massed Pipes and Drums, the Hjaltibonhoga fiddlers from the Shetland Isles, the Trinidad & Tobago Defence Steel Orchestra and more than 60 youth performers from the Beijing Marching Wind Band.

Show twist

Brigadier David Allfrey, chief executive and producer of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said: "Within the conventional framework of a military Tattoo we always look to strike a balance between time-honoured tradition and innovative ideas"

He said this year's audiences could expect plenty of tradition "but with a twist".

"The Tattoo is always looking to stimulate as many senses as possible: sight, hearing, smell, touch and even taste," he said.

"To do this, we shape the production around a creative frame which provides inspiration for the military and civil performers to stretch and give of their best.

"Through the Kaleidoscope, audiences can expect to see colours coming together in an infinite variety of military formations, bands and folkloric performers - individually and together moving on the Esplanade - creating a fabulous human mosaic.

"The huge tableau, with our great castle as an incomparable backdrop, will be framed by cutting-edge lighting, projections, sound, special effects and fireworks."

He said it was possibly the Tattoo's "most colourful and extravagant show yet".