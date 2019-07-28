Teenager charged after boy found alone in Edinburgh street
- 28 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police in Edinburgh have charged a teenager after a five-year-old boy was found wandering alone on a street.
The incident happened in the Craigmount area at about 11:00.
A police spokeswoman said the boy was traced within 10 minutes and returned home.
An 18-year-old woman has been charged with neglect.