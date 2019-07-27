Teenage boy raped at Edinburgh campsite
- 27 July 2019
A 16-year-old boy has been raped at a campsite in Edinburgh.
Police were alerted to the attack at the Mortonhall Caravan Park, off Frogston Road, on Tuesday.
Officers said they were following a positive line of inquiry and investigations were ongoing.
An area of the campsite was cordoned off by the force earlier this week but has now been reopened. A park spokesman said staff would be giving "full co-operation" to police inquiries.