Image caption If the deal is not accepted it will trigger an indefinite strike on 2 August

Bus drivers and engineers in Edinburgh are set to decide whether to accept a last minute deal which could end a long-running dispute with management.

If the proposal, which includes a 2.7% pay rise, is rejected they will start an indefinite strike on 2 August, the first day of the Festival Fringe.

Unite has blamed the dispute on "poor workplace relations and a hostile culture".

But Lothian Buses are optimistic an agreement can be reached.

As well as the pay deal the proposal also includes new measures to address concerns over bullying.

In June, staff voted for strike action. More than 63% of union members took part in the ballot, with about 91.3% backing a walkout.

'Good offer'

Talks at the arbitration service Acas then resulted in a deal which was rejected by the workforce, which includes 1,700 drivers.

The revised offer followed further discussions which took place last week.

Officials from Unite have recommended that its members accept the revised deal.

Regional industrial officer Lyn Turner said: "It's a good offer and a better deal than the last time. I'm hoping that they will accept it."

Lothian Buses managing director Richard Hall said: "We have had positive discussions with Unite which has now led to a deal being agreed between Lothian and union officials.

"They have agreed this will be taken forward to their members with a recommendation to accept the proposal.

"It is the hope of both parties that this agreement can be passed in order to avoid disruption at one of the busiest times of year in the city."