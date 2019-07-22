Edinburgh Trams to run all night at weekends during festival
All-night tram services will be put on for the first time in the capital during this summer's Edinburgh festivals.
The temporary timetable will run on Fridays and Saturdays between 3 and 25 August.
There will be a tram service every 20 minutes between midnight and 05:30.
Overnight parking restrictions at Ingliston Park and Ride have also been lifted on Friday and Saturdays while the all-night trams are running.
Sarah Singh, operations manager at Edinburgh Trams, said: "For three weeks in August we see a huge surge in customers wanting to come into the city.
"The cost of travelling by tram at night will be the same as during the day, with a return ticket in the City Zone costing just £3.20 for adults."