Five youths now sought after Tranent 'serious' assault
Police are now looking for five teenagers after a 52-year-old man was seriously hurt in an attack in East Lothian.
The man was walking in Bridge Street, Tranent at about 23:20 on Saturday 13 July when he was attacked, suffering "very serious" facial injuries.
Detectives were originally looking for three teenagers, but are now trying to trace a group of five young people.
Officers believe they may be able to assist their inquiries.
They have released descriptions of the group:
- A girl, aged 15 to 17, about 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with long, blonde hair tied up in a ponytail. She was wearing a pink top, black jacket and black jeggings with rips in the legs, and white Nike trainers featuring a black tick.
- A boy, aged 15 to 17, about 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with fair hair. He was wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.
- A boy, aged 15 to 17, about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with brown hair. He was wearing a North Face jacket with black sleeves and hood, blue shorts, white socks and black trainers. He was carrying a black bag with a white strap.
- A girl, aged 15 to 17, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build. She had dyed dark hair with lighter roots and was wearing a black leather jacket, a white top, black leggings and black heeled ankle boots.
- A girl, aged 15 to 17, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with dark hair in French or Dutch braids. She was wearing a white jacket, a black hoodie, a grey scarf, black leggings, black and white converse trainers, hooped earrings and a black shoulder bag.