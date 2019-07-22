A man has been charged after an electrician was allegedly stabbed to death outside the social club for the Edinburgh City football team.

Andrew McCarron, 49, was injured at about 00:15 on Sunday outside the club on Lochend Road South, which was formerly known as the Loch Inn.

He was taken to hospital where he died - police are treating his death as murder.

A 42-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court.

Mr McCarron worked for property developer David Love, of David Love Property, who described him as a "really friendly guy".

'Really friendly'

Mr Love told the BBC Scotland news website: "He worked for me for two months but I'd known him for a while.

"He was a big friendly guy, his size was sometimes intimidating but he was always really friendly and was great with the customers.

"It's very unfortunate."

Det Ch Insp Graham Grant, of Police Scotland, said: "Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died as a result of this incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"An arrest has been made, but we remain keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Lochend Road South, at its junction with ‎Sleigh Drive, during Saturday evening or into the early hours of Sunday morning and way have witnessed the disturbance."