A 49-year-old man has died after a disturbance outside the social club for the Edinburgh City football team.

The incident happened about 00:15 in the street outside the club in Lochend Road South, which was formerly known as the Loch Inn.

The 49-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital where he died.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death but police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Graham Grant, of Police Scotland, said: "Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died as a result of this incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"An arrest has been made, but we remain keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Lochend Road South, at its junction with ‎Sleigh Drive, during Saturday evening or into the early hours of Sunday morning and way have witnessed the disturbance."