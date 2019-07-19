Image copyright Alan Simpson

An Edinburgh hotel had to be evacuated after a chlorine leak at its pool.

Six people were taken to hospital as a precaution following the "minor" incident at the Leonardo Hotel in Clermiston Road.

Three other people were seen by ambulance staff. Emergency services had been called out at about 17:15.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the hotel guests and staff had since been allowed back inside but the swimming pool remained out of use.