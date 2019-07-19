Image caption Ronson performing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesborough this year

Mark Ronson has been confirmed as the headline act for Edinburgh's annual Hogmanay party.

Best known for collaborations with stars such as Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars, he will be the first DJ to lead the celebrations.

Organisers said there was no-one in the world better to play out the last hours of 2019 and bring in 2020 than the multi-award-winning producer and DJ.

Support acts will be announced in autumn.

Tickets for Hogmanay in the Gardens will go on sale on Monday at 10:00.

In June, Ronson released his fifth studio album Late Night Feelings, which included vocals from stars such as Camilla Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Angel Olsen, Lykke Li and YEBBA.

That same month he performed a set at Glastonbury, and treated crowds to a surprise duet with Miley Cyrus - the two covered of Amy Winehouse's Back to Black, which Ronson performed with the late singer in 2007.

In the last year, he scooped an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for co-writing the song "Shallow", recorded by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the movie A Star Is Born.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "In our third year producing Edinburgh's Hogmanay, we're bringing one of the biggest DJs in the world to Edinburgh to throw one almighty party."

They said Ronson's music had been the soundtrack to the decade.

Councillor Donald Wilson, Edinburgh's culture and communities convener, said: "Edinburgh's Hogmanay continues to be the best New Year's Party in the world.

"With Mark Ronson as our headliner, this promises to be one of our finest celebrations yet.

"With his impressive back catalogue and current chart toppers what better way to say goodbye to 2019, bring in the bells and herald in the new decade."