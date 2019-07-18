Image caption Former pupils are speaking at the Child Abuse Inquiry about abuse at Fort Augustus Abbey School

Former pupils who claimed they were abused by monks at fee-paying boarding schools have been awarded compensation.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has been told the payments were made by the Catholic religious order English Benedictine Congregation to 10 people.

The hearing was told three more claims were also being dealt with.

Monks from the order ran two establishments in Scotland - Carlekemp Priory School in North Berwick and Fort Augustus Abbey School in the Highlands.

Both schools have since closed.

In 2013, a BBC investigation, "Sins of Our Fathers", uncovered allegations that pupils had suffered physical and sexual abuse at the schools over a three-decade period.

Fort Augustus Abbey has closed and monks are no longer resident

The investigation uncovered evidence of serious physical and sexual abuse at the prestigious Catholic boarding schools.

Reporters spoke to 50 former attendees about their experiences at the schools, which were run by Benedictine monks.

The head of the Benedictines, Dom Richard Yeo, has apologised to victims.

The abuse inquiry, led by Lady Smith, has so far heard evidence over 120 days.

It is currently focusing on abuse at male-run establishments.