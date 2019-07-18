Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Scott Walker died after a collision on the A917 in Fife

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a cyclist after an alleged hit-and-run in Fife.

Scott Walker was found with serious injuries on the A917 between Elie and St Monans on Monday 8 July. The 43-year-old died in hospital the following day.

Police previously said they believed he had been struck by a car and appealed for help in tracing the driver.

A 74-year-old man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court court later.

Det Ch Insp John Anderson said: "I would once again like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Scott Walker and to thank all of those who came forward to provide us with information."

Dark Audi car

He added: "While an arrest has been made, we remain keen to hear from any members of the public who still believe they can assist with this investigation.

"In particular, we'd like to speak with the occupants of a dark Audi car, possibly a Q3 or Q5, with roof bars, which was travelling towards Elie from St Monans around the time of the collision.

"We believe these individuals may have witnessed what happened, but I'd like to stress they were in no way involved in this incident.

"If you believe you have any relevant information, but have yet to contact us, please do so immediately."