Married couple killed in Glenrothes crash

Image caption Grandparents Harry and Shirley Taggerty were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

Police have named two victims of a fatal road crash near a park in Glenrothes.

Married couple Harry and Shirley Taggerty, age 61 and 58, were struck by a grey Ford Fiesta at about 10:10 on Saturday - both died at the scene.

The car was travelling northwest on the A911 Leslie Road, between the Rothes and Leslie roundabouts, close to Riverside Park.

A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel suffered minor injuries.

Mr and Mrs Taggerty's family said in a statement: "We are all devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of both Harry and Shirley, who were both devoted parents, grandparents and friends.

"Harry was also a loving son, brother, cousin, uncle and nephew. They will be deeply missed by everyone, but will always be in our hearts and we will all treasure the memories we shared together."

Image caption The A911 Leslie Road near Riverside Park was closed for six hours

Police have since identified a blue Vauxhall van - either a Movano or Vivaro model - in the area at the time of the collision.

The driver of the van has been urged to contact officers as soon as possible.

Sgt Ewan Pearce from Fife's road policing unit said: "Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with Mr and Mrs Taggerty's family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we have specially trained officers providing them with support.

"I'd like to thank those drivers who have come forward and spoken to officers following our earlier appeal for information.

"Anyone with information, or relevant dash-cam footage, that has not yet spoken to, or provided this to officers, is asked to contact us as soon as possible."