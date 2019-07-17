Image caption The Alexander Tvardovskiy was built in 1995-96 and was previously flagged in Russia

The captain of a Russian ship detained at the port of Leith has said his crew are running out of food.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) confirmed earlier this month it had found "several deficiencies" with the Cook Islands-flagged Alexander Tvardovskiy.

The vessel was also missing valid international safety management (ISM) and ship security (ISSC) certificates.

It also said wages had not been paid to the crew.

Now Captain Gennadi Kukvinov has said nine days have passed with no response to his pleas for supplies.

He said: "I sent the request for food on 8 July.

"So now we have only some remainders of food.

"No fresh fruit, some pieces of meat, some pieces of bread."

At the time it was detained, the MCA said: "The MCA is working closely with the owner and the ship's master to address the various issues raised by the inspection.

"The vessel will not be allowed to sail until the MCA has re-inspected the vessel and is satisfied that the deficiencies have been rectified."

It is not the first time the Alexander Tvardovskiy, which was formerly flagged in Russia, has encountered trouble in UK waters.

In August 2012 the 90m-long ship collided with dredger UKD Bluefin and another general cargo vessel, Wilson Hawk, off Immingham in North East Lincolnshire.