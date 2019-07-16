Five arrested after 'attempted murder' in Kirkcaldy
- 16 July 2019
Five people have been charged after an alleged attempted murder in Fife.
The incident happened around 22.30 on Saturday when a man, 32, got into an argument with a group of people in the High Street, Kirkcaldy.
The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with a serious arm injury.
Four men - aged 21, 23, 24 and 25 - and a 21-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the incident and were due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.