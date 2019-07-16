Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption The man was badly injured in Kirkcaldy High Street

Five people have been charged after an alleged attempted murder in Fife.

The incident happened around 22.30 on Saturday when a man, 32, got into an argument with a group of people in the High Street, Kirkcaldy.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with a serious arm injury.

Four men - aged 21, 23, 24 and 25 - and a 21-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the incident and were due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.