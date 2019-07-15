Man dies in fall from Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat
A man has died after falling from a rock face at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were alerted to the injured man shortly before 22:00 on Sunday.
The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing, however the death is not being treated as suspicious."