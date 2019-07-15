Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Scott Walker's family said they were struggling to come to terms with his death

The family of a cyclist killed in a hit and run have appealed to the driver to "search your conscience".

Scott Walker, 43, died after being found seriously injured on a road in Fife last Monday evening.

Police say they now know he was the victim of a hit and run as he cycled from Elie to St Monans on the A917.

They want to trace the driver of a silver Vauxhall Astra five-door hatchback which was seen in the East Neuk of Fife at the time of the crash.

Mr Walker's family said they were struggling to come to terms with his death.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, they said the father-of-one was a "much-loved" son, brother and uncle who would never get to see his "amazing little girl" grow up.

"We want to appeal to the driver involved to please search your conscience and come forward," the family added.

"Help us understand the circumstances and allow us to start grieving properly.

"We know you may have panicked and didn't know what to do, but for all of us including you, please do the right thing and speak to the police."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police Scotland issued a photograph of the type of car they believe was involved in the fatal crash

Police initially said they were keeping an "open mind" about the collision, but they are now confident Mr Walker was the victim of a hit and run.

Like Mr Walker's family, Det Ch Insp John Anderson appealed directly to the driver involved in the crash.

"Please search your conscience and contact officers so that we can establish the full circumstances surrounding how Mr Walker came to sustain his injuries that ultimately cost him his life," he said.

"An accident this may well have been, however, the longer this goes on without you contacting the police of your own accord then the more difficult it is to understand your actions afterwards."

As part of their inquiry, detectives and road policing officers will return to the scene of the collision on Monday evening - a week after it happened - to speak to drivers using the route.

Witness appeal

They are trying to trace the Vauxhall Astra suspected to have been involved in the fatal collision.

Det Ch Insp Anderson said they know it travelled from Elie before the incident and after the collision it continued along the A917 to St Monans.

He wants to speak all owners of silver five-door Astra hatchbacks in the East Neuk to eliminate them from inquiries.

And if anyone knows of such a car being used in the area, they should also contact the force - even if they do not suspect it was involved.

He said: "I firmly believe that the answers lie in the local community of the East Neuk of Fife. Does a friend, neighbour, or someone you know drive a silver Vauxhall Astra?

"Would this have been driving in the area between Elie and St Monan's last Monday night? It may not appear damaged or indeed you may not have seen it since. Has someone confided in you about what happened?

"If you have any information regarding what happened or a vehicle matching this description, please come forward and contact officers."‎