Image copyright Google Image caption The A911 Leslie Road near Riverside Park was closed for six hours

A man and a woman have died in Glenrothes after being hit by a car near a park.

A grey Ford Fiesta hit two pedestrians, a 59-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man at about 10:10 on Saturday. Both died at the scene.

The car was travelling northwest on the A911 Leslie Road, between the Rothes and Leslie roundabouts, close to Riverside Park.

The 20-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for six hours while investigation work took place

Police said inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

Vehicle drawing a horsebox

Sgt Ewan Pearce said: "Tragically, as a result of this collision two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

"I would ask anyone who may have been travelling on the A911 Leslie Road, Glenrothes at the time of the collision on Saturday morning and who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist our investigation.

"I would specifically ask that the drivers of a blue Kia Sportage (or similar) and a vehicle drawing a horsebox who are believed to have been in the area at the time of the collision to contact the police.

"Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle or pedestrians immediately prior to the collision, and has not yet spoken to officers, are asked to get in touch to provide this at their earliest opportunity."