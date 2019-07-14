Image copyright Armée de Terre Image caption Musique de l'Artillerie includes some of the finest musicians in the French army

A French military band has been announced as the first international act at this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The artillery band of the French army - Musique de l'Artillerie - will deliver what has been described as a precision marching and musical display.

The announcement was made in Edinburgh to coincide with Bastille Day.

Led by Major Laurent Arandel, director of music, Musique de l'Artillerie are based in Lyon.

Brigadier David Allfrey, chief executive and producer at the tattoo, said: "Major Arandel and his team have been a pleasure to work with and we are delighted that they will join us, in just a couple of weeks' time for the show.

"The band has developed a tremendous programme and draw from a fabulous palette of musical and military talent.

"We have a rich complement of international acts this year, each one representing one of the colours of the visible spectrum, all set to be seen in their different symmetries through our own kaleidoscope!

"We have astonishing genetic, historic, military and cultural connections with France and even shared a common language at various points in our history.

"Today, our defence forces work closely together in a number of scenarios across the world and we are thrilled this relationship and our long-held alliances can be showcased and celebrated at the tattoo."

The full programme for the tattoo, which begins on 2 August, will be announced later this month.