Image caption The nursery has been closed following the baby's death

A baby who died after choking on food at an Edinburgh nursery was 10-month-old Fox Goulding, BBC Scotland understands.

The baby boy choked at the Bright Horizons Nursery in Corstorphine on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh but died the following day.

Police Scotland said his death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The nursery has been closed temporarily, with children offered alternative care at neighbouring nurseries.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that the nursery had been devastated by the boy's death and was co-operating fully with the authorities.

He added: "Our thoughts are with the family at this time.

"The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care is our absolute priority. The nursery will be closed whilst we support our staff and families.

"In the meantime we have arranged for our families to be offered alternative care at neighbouring nurseries."