Baby boy dies after choking on food at Edinburgh nursery
- 11 July 2019
A 10-month-old boy has died after choking on food at an Edinburgh nursery.
The incident happened on Tuesday at the Bright Horizons Nursery in Corstorphine.
The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh for treatment, but died the following day.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."