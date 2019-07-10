Two men who tried to steal sparrowhawk chicks from a nest on the outskirts of Edinburgh are being sought by police.

Officers were alerted when the pair told a passer-by they planned to sell the young birds of prey.

They attempted to take the chicks from a nest in a wooded area near Almond Aqueduct at the River Almond, near Newbridge, at about 14:00 on Saturday.

Birds of prey are protected by law and it is a criminal offence to remove eggs, chicks or birds from the wild.

Police appealed for help in tracing the men, one of whom was wearing an Aberdeen FC shirt and shorts.

He was in his 30s, of slim build and between 5ft9in to 6ft tall. He was wearing white trainers.

The second man was in his 50s, about 5ft6in to 5ft9in tall and he was wearing a black baseball cap, black down jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

They were both white and had local accents.

PC Charles Davidson said: "I'd appeal to any dog walkers or member of the public who may have been near the Union Canal on Saturday afternoon, and who saw these two men, to get in touch with officers should they have information to assist our inquiries."