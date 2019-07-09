Water problems fixed at Edinburgh homes after four days
- 9 July 2019
Water has been restored to homes that had problems for four days after a mains pipe burst in the south west of the city.
Homes in Balerno, Currie and Blinkbonny had been affected with either intermittent water, low water pressure or discoloured water since Saturday.
Scottish Water said it had now repaired the pipe, which burst in Harlaw Road in Balerno, on the outskirts of the city.
It said bottled water had been given to the worst affect homes.