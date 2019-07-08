Man charged after Glenrothes anti-terror raid
A man has been charged in connection with alleged offences under the Terrorism Act, police have confirmed.
The 22-year-old was arrested after an intelligence-led raid in Fife on Saturday.
Forensic experts searched a house in Glenrothes following the operation.
Police said the man was expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court later. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Det Ch Supt Phil Chapman previously said: "Our inquiries are ongoing in the Glenrothes area but I would like to reassure the public that there is no intelligence to suggest there is any further threat."