A pedestrian has been injured after being hit by a car in what police described as a "serious road collision" in Edinburgh.

The incident happened on South Bridge in the city centre at 15:17.

Police said it involved a male pedestrian and a car.

A spokesman said: "Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed. Inquiries are ongoing."