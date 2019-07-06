Man arrested in anti-terrorism raid in Glenrothes
- 6 July 2019
A 22-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act following an intelligence-led operation in Fife.
Police said the man was held in Glenrothes on suspicion of engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism.
He is being held in police custody.
Det Ch Supt Phil Chapman said: "Our inquiries are ongoing in the Glenrothes area but I would like to reassure the public that there is no intelligence to suggest there is any further threat."